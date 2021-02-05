A cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 37 (Falling into the 20s)
FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1″ or less. (60%)
Low: 10
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 24
SUNDAY: Chance snow showers or flurries. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 11
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 6
TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 13
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 8
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 18 Low: 6
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 15 Low: 3