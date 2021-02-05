A cold weekend ahead

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday

FRIDAY: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 37 (Falling into the 20s)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1″ or less. (60%)
Low: 10

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 24

SUNDAY: Chance snow showers or flurries. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 6

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 8

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 18 Low: 6

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 15 Low: 3

