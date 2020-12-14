A cold stretch of days ahead

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the workweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated light snow shower/flurry. Little to no accumulation. (20%)
High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 31

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com