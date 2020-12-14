A cold stretch of days ahead

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated light snow shower/flurry. Little to no accumulation. (20%)
High: 37
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 24
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 26
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 26
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 28
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 33
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 31