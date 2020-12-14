A cold stretch of days ahead

High temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the workweek

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated light snow shower/flurry. Little to no accumulation. (20%)

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. (10%)

Low: 24



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (70%)

High: 33 Low: 26



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 26



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 28



SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 28



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 33



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 31