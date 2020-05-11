Breaking News
A cold start to the week

Weather

Temperatures will warm up into the second half of the week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers early. Chance for rain showers this afternoon. (60%)
High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 33
Frost Advisory & Freeze Warnings in effect.

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%PM)
High: 52

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Areas of frost early.
High: 59 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 70 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 57

MONDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 54

