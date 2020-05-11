A cold start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers early. Chance for rain showers this afternoon. (60%)
High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 33
Frost Advisory & Freeze Warnings in effect.
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%PM)
High: 52
WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Areas of frost early.
High: 59 Low: 31
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 70 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 56
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 57
MONDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 54