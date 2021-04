(WKBN) – Gusty winds will decrease through the night as temperatures drop into the low 30s. Skies will clear out and look for a frosty start Saturday morning.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are up across the area into the early morning.

Warming into your Saturday afternoon with increasing clouds. There is a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into Saturday night.

Staying warm Sunday with a small chance for and isolated shower or sprinkle. Highs will push into the middle 70s.