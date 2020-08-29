A Cold front will sweep through the area Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Showers with chance for a thunderstorm.
Low: 68
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or storms into early afternoon. Turning gusty. (60%)
High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cooler. Scattered clouds.
Low: 58
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 58
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 55
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 65