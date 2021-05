(WKBN) – Showers with the risk for thunderstorms expected through the evening as a cold front moves across Eastern Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania. The risk for a stronger storm is low but not zero until the front clears into early tonight.

Look for falling temperatures overnight with the chance for a shower through the morning. Patchy fog will be possible with lows in the middle 40’s.

Staying cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 50’s.