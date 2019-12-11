A cold day across the Valley

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty wind. Wind chills in the mid teens.
High: 30
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a flurry in the evening. Scattered clouds.
Low: 16
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (30%PM)
High: 41 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 40 Low: 33
SUNDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 29
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 30 Low: 22