A cold day across the Valley

Wind chills will be in the mid teens for much of the day

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty wind. Wind chills in the mid teens.
High: 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a flurry in the evening. Scattered clouds.
Low: 16

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (30%PM)
High: 41 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 40 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 29

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 30 Low: 22

