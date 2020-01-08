A cold, blustery day

Wednesday: Blustery. Scattered snow showers or flurries tapering into the afternoon. 1″ or less of additional accumulation.

High: 27 (falling)

Wednesday night: Colder. Clearing skies.

Low: 15

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 42

Friday: Rain likely. (90%).

High: 53 Low: 37

Saturday: Rain likely. (90%).

High: 60 Low: 48

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers mainly early. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Monday: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 33