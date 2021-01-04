A cloudy week ahead

There's not much snow in the forecast this week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Isolated snow shower or flurry possible. (20%)

High: 36



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower possible. (20%)

Low: 29



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle early. Isolated rain or snow shower possible. (20%)

High: 36



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 28



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 28



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 27



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 34 Low: 22



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 32 Low: 23



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 26