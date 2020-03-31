A cloudy end to March

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 47
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)
High: 49
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%.)
High: 62 Low: 41
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 44