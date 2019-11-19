A cloudy, cooler day

High temperatures will stay in the low to middle 40s this afternoon

Today: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for drizzle or freezing drizzle early. Isolated shower possible into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or pocket of drizzle/freezing drizzle. (20%)

Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)

High: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Late day showers. (60%PM)

High: 53 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

High: 44 Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 27

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 35