A cloudy, cool day

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few late day showers. (20%PM)
High: 54
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow mixing in at times. (60%)
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 51
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%PM)
High: 56 Low: 33
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 43 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 30
MONDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 34
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 33