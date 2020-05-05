A cloudy, cool day

Breaking News
High temperatures will stay in the 50s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few late day showers. (20%PM)
High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow mixing in at times. (60%)
Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 51

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%PM)
High: 56 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 43 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 30

MONDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 33

