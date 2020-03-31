Breaking News
A cloudy, cool day

Weather

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)
High: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%.)
High: 62 Low: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 44

