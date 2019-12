A cloudy, cold afternoon

The colder air will linger through the middle part of the week

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Little snow accumulation. (40%)

High: 50 (Falling temperatures)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance for a snow shower early. Mainly in the northern snowbelt. (20%)

Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 16

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 41 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26