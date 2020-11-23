A cloudy, chilly start to the week

The rain has returned! A cold front will be coming through the area today. Because of this, we'll be seeing that rain persist throughout the entire day. We'll likely see around 1-2" of rainfall from this. Go make sure you have that rain gear handy! Those rain showers should taper off overnight, but some leftover moisture will hang around through Monday afternoon. Since it'll be just cold enough, we might have some light snow showers mixing in with the rain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday is looking like the best travel day this week with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching since it'll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front moves through Wednesday bringing in more rain chances, but this system should stay all rain. Some of that rain could linger into Thanksgiving, but it looks like the holiday this year will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and highs in the low 50s!