A cloudy, chilly October day

As we approach the winter months, many national news outlets will be talking about the La Nina pattern which is setting up on a global scale. But what does this mean in general and for our weather?

La Nina is part of a global pattern called the El Nino / Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This is a pattern of above and below normal water temperatures in the central and east-central Pacific Ocean. The La Nina phase is the cooler than normal temperatures over this region of the Pacific. These cool temperatures affect patterns in our part of the United States.