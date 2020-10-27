A cloudy, chilly October day

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Pockets of drizzle. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle. Chance showers. (40%)
Low: 38
WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 56
THURSDAY: Rain likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 42
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. A few wet snowflakes may mix in early. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 36
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 34
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 34