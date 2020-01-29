A cloudy and chilly Wednesday

Wednesday: Flurries and drizzle/freezing drizzle early. Mostly cloudy.
High: 34
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 22
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37
Friday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 38 Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 41 Low: 28
Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers.
High: 45 (falling) Low: 39