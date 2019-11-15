A chilly weekend ahead

Friday: Partly sunny early with increasing clouds through
afternoon.
High: 38
Friday night: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a flurry
early.
Low: 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 44 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late
day (20%PM)
High: 43 Low: 31
Friday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 32