A chilly Sunday ahead, but tracking the NEXT system for Monday.

The bulk of the precipitation with our Saturday system has moved out of the area, except for some lingering snow flurries. There is a chance of flurries for the overnight and the morning hours of Sunday. Watch for any standing water on unsalted streets or sidewalks to freeze overnight as temperatures drop below freezing by sunrise. Expect lows in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

It will be breezy at times on Sunday with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the lower 30s for afternoon highs. The clouds partially clear out for Sunday evening before quickly returning.

Our next system will be a southern system and the Valley will be on the northern edge of this storm. We will have a period of snow in the morning hours of Monday, then a period of a wintry mix before the snow returns for Monday night. Highs on Monday will be around 35 with colder air filtering in for Monday night and Tuesday.

Another weak clipper system sweeps through the Valley on Wednesday. This will just us a reinforcing shot of cold air along with a few scattered flurries. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Wednesday.

Temperatures become a little milder towards the end of the workweek and into NEXT weekend.

Have a safe evening !