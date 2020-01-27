A chilly, cloudy start to the week

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (40%)

High: 35

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (20%)

Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. (20%)

High: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 22

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 37 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 26