A chance to see the International Space Station tonight

The International Space Station is expected to pass through our region this evening two times.

How you can catch a view of it:

1st Chance

Where to look: Toward the south around 9:25 p.m.

The station will start around 10° above the southern horizon and climb to 23° as it travels toward the east and sets at 10°. This viewing will be hard to see as it is low on the horizon. It will last five minutes.

2nd Chance

Where to look: Toward the southwest around 11:01 p.m.

The station will start around 10° above the southwestern horizon and climb to 43° as it travels toward the northeast and sets at 10°. It will last six minutes.