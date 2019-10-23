A bright, gusty day

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Gusty or breezy at times.
High: 57
Wednesday night: A few
clouds.
Low: 45
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 42
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Late day shower possible. (20%PM)
High: 57 Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 45
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 45
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 42