A brief warm up on the way, followed by Christmas Eve storm

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible. (90%) Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers, mainly early. Less than 1" additional accumulation. (60%AM)High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer and breezy.High: 45 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain mixing to snow early. (100%)High: 39(falling) Low: 39

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)High: 20 Low: 12

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 26 Low: 10

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.High: 34 Low: 15