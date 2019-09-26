LIVE NOW /
A brief cool down

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the low 70s this afternoon

Thursday:  Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (30% )

High: 72

Thursday night:  Mostly clear.  A Cool night. 
Low:  45 

Friday:  Mostly sunny.   
High: 76  

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or a thunderstorm.  (40%) 
High: 81  Low: 63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 60

Monday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  86  Low:  66

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower.  (30%)
High:  77  Low:  62

