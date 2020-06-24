A brief break from the heat and humidity

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, less humid. Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%PM)
High: 74
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. An isolated shower possible early. (20%)
Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59