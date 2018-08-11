A breakdown of weekend rain chances Video

It was a very soggy end to the workweek. Heavy rain moved through parts of the Valley Friday evening, and caused flooding problems for some. The Valley had a chance to dry out overnight and will continue to dry out today.

SATURDAY

Rain chances will be small to start the weekend. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances are higher south of our area. Much of the Valley will stay dry to start the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the low 80s and lower humidity!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening and tonight. It will be a comfortable evening with temperatures eventually dropping back into the low 60s.



SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend will feature a higher chance of seeing wet weather. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will increase into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures again will reach the low 80s.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST