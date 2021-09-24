A bit warmer and drier for Friday

Decreasing clouds throughout the day Friday with highs going to around 70

The fall-like weather is here to stay! Temperatures this morning are around 50°. We’re going to watch those clouds decrease throughout the day with highs rising up to around 70°. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows falling back to around 50°. There is likely going to be some rain around for this weekend. Watching for a line of showers moving through Saturday evening around dinnertime with highs in the upper 60s. Keeping the same temperatures for Sunday but with a few less shower chances. Highs return back into the 70s for the work week. There might be some showers Monday and Tuesday, otherwise we should stay pretty dry.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds.

High: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 49

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers in the evening (60% PM).

High: 67

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers possible (30%).

Low: 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 73 Low: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).

High: 75 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 47