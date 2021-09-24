A bit warmer and drier for Friday

Decreasing clouds throughout the day Friday with highs going to around 70
The fall-like weather is here to stay! Temperatures this morning are around 50°. We’re going to watch those clouds decrease throughout the day with highs rising up to around 70°. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows falling back to around 50°. There is likely going to be some rain around for this weekend. Watching for a line of showers moving through Saturday evening around dinnertime with highs in the upper 60s. Keeping the same temperatures for Sunday but with a few less shower chances. Highs return back into the 70s for the work week. There might be some showers Monday and Tuesday, otherwise we should stay pretty dry.
FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 70
TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 49
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers in the evening (60% PM).
High: 67
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers possible (30%).
Low: 48
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).
High: 68
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).
High: 73 Low: 52
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 75 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 48
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 47