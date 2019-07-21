A big pattern change is on the way

High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for much of the workweek

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and t-storms mainly this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (60%)

High: 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms. (80%)

Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and t-storms likely. (80%)

High: 76

Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 57

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 61

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer.

High: 85 Low: 63





Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 65