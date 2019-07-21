LIVE NOW /
A big pattern change is on the way

Weather

High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for much of the workweek

Today:  Partly sunny. Scattered showers and t-storms mainly this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (60%)
High:  86  

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms. (80%)
Low:  64

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and t-storms likely. (80%) 
High:  76 

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. (20%) 
High:  76  Low:  57

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  78  Low:  55

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  81  Low:  57

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  83  Low:  61

Saturday:  Sun and clouds, warmer. 
High:  85  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  65

