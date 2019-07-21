A big pattern change is on the way

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and t-storms mainly
this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (60%)
High: 86
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms. (80%)
Low: 64
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and t-storms
likely. (80%)
High: 76
Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 55
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 57
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer.
High: 85 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 65