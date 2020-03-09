A beautiful start to the week

Monday: Breezy. Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 65
Monday night: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (90%)
Low: 48
Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (90%)
High: 55 (falling in the afternoon)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 28
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 57 Low: 39
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 45
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 29
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 35