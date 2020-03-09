A beautiful start to the week

Tonight, just a few clouds along with mild temperatures. Overnight lows in lower 40s to start the workweek. Clouds will increase along with winds for Monday, however expect very warm temperatures again in the afternoon hours. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening hours, and eventually rain arrives overnight and into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with the rain tapering off in the afternoon hours.