Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

A beautiful start to the week

Weather

High temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday: Breezy. Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 65

Monday night: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (90%)
Low: 48

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (90%)
High: 55 (falling in the afternoon)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 28

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 57 Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 45

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 35

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com