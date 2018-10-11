A 45 degree temperature change this week Video

Cooler air is still on track for the end of the week and will stick around into the weekend.

Hurricane Michael is expected to stay to our south through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Overnight: Scattered showers. Chance for a T-Storm toward morning. (90%)

Low: 69

Thursday: Showers or storms likely in the morning. Rain tapers off into the late morning, then partly sunny and breezy with falling temperatures. (80%)

High: 69 (Falling temps through afternoon)

Thursday Night: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog. Much cooler.

Low: 44

Friday: Scattered clouds. Cooler. Very small risk for an isolated shower in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 52

Saturday: Showers early. Some sun into the afternoon. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 39



Sunday: Mostly cloudy with small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 58 Low: 40

