It took a combination of snowmelt and heavy rain to create flooding issues throughout the region late this week.

The rain added up to more than one inch, with higher totals in some areas. This fell on top of a heavy snowpack that has been in place since the middle of January.

The Mahoning River from Western Trumbull County through Mahoning County has been under a flood warning. See the latest Flood Alerts and Advisories here.

The Mahoning River at Youngstown crested early Friday Morning at 16.59 feet.

This reading places the February 18, 2022 flood stage in the record books as the number 4 spot in recorded history.

The highest crest was recorded in 1913 at 26.50 feet. The most recent flood stage that was within a foot was in 2003.

Historic Crests: Mahoning River Youngstown

(1) 26.50 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 18.60 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 17.49 ft on 07/23/2003

*(4) 16.59 ft on 2/18/2022 (Preliminary)

(4) 16.30 ft on 03/02/1910

(5) 15.91 ft on 05/23/2004

(6) 15.80 ft on 02/28/2011

(7) 15.44 ft on 04/13/1994

(8) 15.23 ft on 02/06/2008

(9) 14.92 ft on 01/25/1937

(10) 14.90 ft on 05/12/1996

The river level is expected to fall through the early part of the weekend.

Below is a list of some of the top flood stages for the Mahoning River locally:



Historic Crests: Mahoning River Leavittsburg

(1) 24.00 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 19.37 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 17.80 ft on 01/26/1937

(4) 17.16 ft on 07/23/2003

(5) 16.21 ft on 07/11/2013

(6) 15.91 ft on 09/15/1979

(7) 15.88 ft on 01/27/1952

(8) 15.75 ft on 03/06/1964

(9) 15.54 ft on 04/17/2018

(10) 15.02 ft on 05/13/1956

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Leavittsburgh

(1) 14.21 ft on 03/29/2020 (Preliminary)

(2) 13.04 ft on 06/17/2019

(3) 15.54 ft on 04/17/2018

(4) 10.43 ft on 04/01/2017

(5) 14.27 ft on 01/13/2017

(6) 16.21 ft on 07/11/2013

(7) 14.75 ft on 03/01/2011

(8) 12.46 ft on 03/09/2009

(9) 14.74 ft on 02/07/2008

(10) 13.39 ft on 01/13/2005

Historic Crests: Mahoning River Warren

(1) 21.00 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 16.70 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 14.88 ft on 07/23/2003

(4) 13.70 ft on 02/11/1959

(5) 12.80 ft on 03/05/1964

(6) 12.61 ft on 09/13/1979

(7) 12.50 ft on 03/11/1964

(8) 12.15 ft on 04/17/2018

(9) 12.10 ft on 05/13/1956

(10) 12.01 ft on 02/07/2008

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Warren

(1) 10.11 ft on 03/29/2020 (Preliminary)

(2) 12.15 ft on 04/17/2018

(3) 11.07 ft on 01/13/2017

(4) 11.81 ft on 03/01/2011

(5) 12.01 ft on 02/07/2008

(6) 11.04 ft on 05/23/2004

(7) 14.88 ft on 07/23/2003

(8) 11.35 ft on 04/13/1994

(9) 11.12 ft on 12/05/1993

(10) 10.10 ft on 12/26/1979

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Youngstown

(1) 14.31 ft on 04/17/2018

(2) 14.73 ft on 01/13/2017

(3) 14.73 ft on 01/13/2017

(4) 12.51 ft on 07/12/2013

(5) 15.80 ft on 02/28/2011

(6) 12.10 ft on 03/09/2009

(7) 15.23 ft on 02/06/2008

(8) 10.30 ft on 03/15/2007 (Preliminary)

(9) 12.40 ft on 03/02/2007

(10) 14.05 ft on 01/06/2005