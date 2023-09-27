The month of September started off with a late summer heat wave and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport hit 90°F for only the second time this year. Since then, temperatures during the rest of the month have been mainly below average.

In fact, 12 out of the last 19 days have included below average temperatures. That includes yesterday when the high temperature only reach 64°F which is the coolest high temperature since June 12th.



The next couple of days will be more of the same with cloudy skies, cooler than normal temperatures, and rain chances. However, the worm will begin to turn this weekend. A strong low pressure system will develop in the western United States which will bring below average temperatures and precipitation to those areas.

Consequently, a strong ridge of high pressure will form in the eastern United States which will bring above average temperatures and little to no precipitation. Temperatures this weekend will be on the upswing with values in the low 80s expected by the beginning of next week.

While the Valley is not experiencing drought yet, September has been extremely dry. There has only been 0.36″ of precipitation this month which is over 3″ below where we would normally be at this point.

Our meteorologists will continue to track the dry conditions in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.