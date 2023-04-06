YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have had our share of storms this year. This stormy weather pattern has kept consecutive days in a row with precipitation adding up in Youngstown, Ohio

How many days has it rained or snowed in Youngstown, Ohio this year?

Looking back to January 1, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has recorded a total of 75 out of 96 days with at least a trace of precipitation.

That means that 78 percent of the days this year, to this point, have produced at least a trace of precipitation.

MONTH # Days At Least a Trace # Days in the Month January 28 31 February 20 28 March 21 31 April 6 6 Total 75 96 Looking back to January 1st, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has recorded a total of 75 out of 96 days with at least a trace of precipitation.

When was our driest stretch this year?

The driest stretch of the year is about to take place. Your seven-day forecast is looking much better! To this point, we have not made it past two days in a row with at least a trace of precipitation.

This dry forecast will be the first time this year we are able to get past the two-day threshold and row a stretch of days with rain or snow.

When was the last time we had seven dry days?

You have to go back 189 days to find the start of the last time we were able to produce seven dry days in a row.

The last time we had seven dry days in a row was from September 30 through October 6 in 2022.

Better weather is expected as the overall weather pattern changes across the country.

Warmer air and drier weather are expected over the next few weeks. We sure can use it in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.