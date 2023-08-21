Well, it is that time of year when tropical cyclones begin to form in the Atlantic Ocean. While the western U.S. is dealing with the affects from Hilary, the tropics in the Atlantic are becoming stormy as well.

There are now three named tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean as of Monday morning. Their names are Emily, Franklin, and Gert. The satellite imagery of all three storms is shown below:

Will any of these storms affect the United States? Read a breakdown of each storm below:

Tropical Storm Emily

Tropical Storm Emily is the weakest of the storms and it is not forecast to strengthen.

In fact, Emily will likely be downgraded to tropical depression status later Monday afternoon. Even better, Emily is forecast to stay in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is not a threat to land.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Emily with the forecast path and intensity.

Tropical Storm Gert

Tropical Storm Gert is also a weak storm and it will also soon be downgraded to tropical depression status later on Monday afternoon. Once again, Gert is not expected to be a threat to land.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Gert with forecast path and intensity.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is by far the strongest of the three named storms. Currently, Franklin has sustained maximum wind gusts of 50 MPH. The winds will strengthen to about 60 MPH and the storm will make landfall as a tropical storm in Hispaniola Wednesday morning.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Franklin with forecast path and intensity.

Once Frankly moves off land, it is expected to turn further to the east and strengthen into a category 1 hurricane. Thankfully, this forecast path is going to take it away from land and deeper into the Atlantic Ocean.

Other areas of interest

The named storms are not the only areas of interest in the tropics. There is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico (marked by the red “x”) that has 70% chance of developing into a tropical system. This storm will likely head into south Texas and northern Mexico over the next few days.

Current Atlantic Tropical Cyclones and disturbances. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

Additionally, there is another tropical disturbance just off the western coast of Africa that has a 40% chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This is just the beginning of the most intense part of hurricane season.

Climatology of named storms and hurricanes throughout the year.



The climatological peak of hurricane season is around September 10, but tropical activity usually stays high through the month of October.

We will continue to keep you posted on tropical activity here in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.