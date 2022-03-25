2022 has provided plenty of moisture to this point. The year started warm and wet in early Jan. We turned cold and snowy through mid-Jan. into Feb. We were back and forth with plenty of rain and snow through the end of Feb. into March.

The precipitation has added up here in Youngstown, Ohio. As of March 25, we have accumulated 11.19″ of precipitation and more is on the way this weekend.

A year ago we only had 4.76″ to this point of 2021! We are running more than twice that number this year.

As of March 25, 2022, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is 11.19″ which is 3.08″ above the normal. We would typically have 8.11″ to this point of the year.

The added precipitation is pushing us up the list in the record books. We are currently the 6th wettest start to the year in recorded history to this date.

Wettest Years in Youngstown, Ohio from Jan. 1 through March 25.

1.) 1950 = 16.02″

2.) 2008 = 13.03″

3.) 1952 = 12.58″

4.) 2011 = 12.01″

5.) 1959 = 11.26″

6.) 2022 = 11.19″

The month of March is running above the average too. So far, 3.76″ of precipitation has fallen creating a surplus of 1.20″ to this point of the month. Last year we only had 1.03″ to this point.

Some other cities around Ohio and Pennsylvania to this point of the year

Toledo = 6.23″

Cleveland = 8.32″

Canton/Akron = 12.11″

Erie = 9.89″

Mansfield = 9.80″

Pittsburgh = 10.77″

Wheeling = 7.90″

Columbus = 10.89″

Cincinnati = 10.56″

Dayton = 11.85″