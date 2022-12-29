2022 is winding down, and we are just a few days away from the start of the new year. Throughout the year, Youngstown experienced temperatures as low as almost 10 below zero and as high as the mid-90s. Let’s look at how temperatures played out each month for Youngstown. The data in this article will reflect the temperatures recorded at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

January 2022 was colder than normal in Youngstown

While January started warm, temperatures for most of the month were below normal. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 55° on the 1st. While the month featured temperatures in the 50s, there were also temperatures below zero. The below-zero temperatures bring us to the lowest temperature recorded during the month, which was –9° on the 22nd.

Overall, the average temperature during the month was 22.1° which is just shy of 5° below normal at 4.7° below the normal average temperature for January. While January finished below normal, that is not the case for February.

February 2022 was slightly warmer than normal in Youngstown

When February rolls around, low temperatures are usually in the upper teens and low 20s, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the low 40s. While this was mostly the case for February 2022, there were some outliers.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 59° on the 21st and the 22nd. The lowest temperature recorded during the month was over 50° colder than the highest temperature for the month. The lowest temperature was 4° on the 15th.

Overall, the average temperature during the month was 29.8°, which is just under a degree above normal at 0.8° above the normal average temperature for February.

March 2022 was a few degrees warmer than normal in Youngstown

During March, there was over a 60° temperature difference between the lowest and highest temperatures.

The highest temperature was 73° on the 6th. The lowest temperature was 10° on the 13th.

Overall, March finished warmer than normal, with an average temperature of 41°. This average is just under 4 degrees above normal at 3.8° above the normal average temperature for March.

April 2022 was slightly cooler than normal in Youngstown

Temperatures in April typically stay above freezing. Lows usually range from the mid-30s to the low 40s, and highs from the mid-50s to upper 60s. While temperatures during April 2022 were mostly above freezing, there were a few times when the temperature dipped into the 20s.

The lowest temperature for the month was 26° on the 28th and 29th. The highest temperature was 84° on the 24th.

Overall, April finished slightly cooler than normal, with an average temperature of 47.7°. This average is 1.4° below the normal average temperature for April.

May 2022 was warmer than normal in Youngstown

May was the first month of the year when temperatures stayed above freezing. The lowest temperature for the month was 36° on the 8th. The highest temperature for the month was just shy of the 90s at 88° on the 31st.

Overall, May was a warmer-than-normal month, with an average temperature of 61.7°. This average was 2.4° above the normal average temperature for May.

June 2022 was slightly warmer than normal in Youngstown

The start of June is typically considered the unofficial start of summer. This year it felt like summer for over half of the month. During the month, there were several days when temperatures were in the 80s and 90s, including the warmest temperature. The highest temperature for the month was 94° on the 22nd. The lowest temperature was 44° on the 19th.

Overall, June finished slightly warmer than normal, with an average temperature of 68.3°. This average is just .8° warmer than the normal average temperature for the month.

July 2022 was warmer than normal in Youngstown

July is the time of the year when we typically see the warmest temperatures of the year. Our average highs during the month are in the low 80s with our average lows in the low 60s. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 94° on the 1st. The lowest temperature was 51° on the 15th.

Overall, July was a warmer-than-normal month, with an average temperature of 72.7°. This average is 1.2° above the normal average temperature for July.

August 2022 was warmer than normal in Youngstown

Like May, June and July, August was a warmer-than-normal month here in Youngstown. The month featured three days with highs in the 90s and 18 days with highs in the 80s. The highest temperature for the month was 93° on the 7th. The lowest temperature was 48° on the 13th.

The average temperature for the month was 71.6°. This average was 1.7° warmer than the normal average temperature for August.

September 2022 was slightly warmer than normal in Youngstown

September is the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial start of fall. This year it brought some summer-like and some fall-like weather to the area.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 86° on the 2nd, the 3rd and the 21st. The lowest temperature was 36° on the 30th.

Overall, the average temperature for September was 63.9°. This average was .7° warmer than the normal average temperature for September.

October 2022 was cooler than normal in Youngstown

Unlike the previous five months, October was a tad cooler than normal here in Youngstown. October was also the first time temperatures reached the freezing mark since April.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 74°. The highest temperature was reached on the 23rd and the 24th. The lowest temperature was 32° which was reached on the 16th.

Overall, October was cooler than normal, with an average temperature of 51.4°. This average is .8° below the normal average temperature for October.

November 2022 was a few degrees warmer than normal in Youngstown

There was a wide range of temperatures recorded during November, with almost a 60° difference between the coldest and warmest temperatures.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 79° on the 5th. The lowest temperature was 18°, which was recorded on both the 20th and the 21st.

Overall, November was warmer than normal, with an average temperature of 43.8°. This average is 2.3° warmer than the normal average temperature for November.

December 2022 has so far been colder than normal in Youngstown

December is ending, and while there are still a few more days left, let’s talk about what the temperatures have looked like so far. So far, the highest temperature recorded this month was 54° on the 29th. The highest temperature for the month may be tied or passed on the 30th. The lowest temperature recorded was -5° on Dec. 23.

So far, December has been colder than normal, with an average temperature of 30.4°. While this number will change over the next few days, it is currently 2.1° colder than the normal average temperature for December.

Were any temperature records broken in 2022?

Here is a look at the new temperature records set in 2022.

January was the first month that saw a record broken when a record-low temperature of -9° was recorded on the 22nd.

March was the next month that saw records broken. During the month, Youngstown set a new record-high temperature as well as a record-low temperature. The record-low temperature was 14° on the 29th. The record-high temperature was 73° on the 6th.

In November, a record high of 79° was set on the 5th.

The last record set in 2022 was a record low of -5° set on Dec. 23.