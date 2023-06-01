Snowfall stats for a season run from July 1st through June 30th. This means we are now one month away from the reset. With May now in the rearview mirror, it’s a very safe bet we are not going to add any more snow to the total for the 2022-2023 snowfall season. As the official close at the end of June nears, the 2022-2023 winter season is set to go into the record books as one of the least snowy in the Valley.

How much snowfall did we receive in the Youngstown, Ohio area for the 2022-2023 snow season?

Snow was not common throughout the 2022-2023 winter season. In total, the official climate reporting site at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport only recorded a measly 22.8 inches for the entire season. Normal snowfall for a season is 67.8 inches. That means we end the 2022-2023 snow season 45 inches below normal.

Total snow recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County for the 2022-2023 snowfall season

Which month of the 2022-2023 snow season had the most snow in the Youngstown area?

The majority of our 22.8 inches fell in January 2023. The airport in Vienna saw 9.1 inches of snow in January. The table below breaks down the total snow at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport each month and the highest single-day snowfall each of those months.

Month Total Snow Highest Single Day Snow Date of Highest Single Day Snow October 1.5″ 1.5″ October 19 November 1.8″ 0.5″ November 13 December 5.4″ 4.3″ December 23 January 9.1″ 3.2″ January 22 February 0.4″ 0.2″ February 02 March 4.6″ 2.3″ March 13 April Trace – – May Trace – – Monthly total snow and highest calendar day snow throughout the 2022-2023 snow season at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport

The greatest single-day snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season was with the major Arctic air invasion arriving just before Christmas 2022. That cold front produced 4.3 inches of snow.

We set a few snow records throughout the season. It was off to a promising start for snow-lovers in October. The 1.5 inches that fell in October 2022 made it the tenth snowiest October on record. November didn’t set any records for snow, but November 2022 was the tenth wettest on record with 4.40 inches of rain.

We did set a record in January, but it wasn’t for snow. January 2023 was the 6th warmest on record. February 2023 set both a temperature and snowfall record. It was the second least snowy February with not even a half of an inch. February 2023 was also the second warmest on record.

We didn’t set any records in March 2023. March ended up being our third snowiest month of the entire 2022-2023 snowfall season. April and May 2023 join a handful of years where only trace amounts of snowfall occurred.

What record did the 2022-2023 snow season set at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport?

This past winter had the lowest total snowfall in 79 years! You have to go back to the 1943-1944 snowfall season before finding a winter with less snow than this past season. Not only was the 2022-2023 snow season total the lowest in nearly 80 years, but it also is in the top ten for least snowy winters on record.

With just 22.8 inches of snow, the 2022-2023 snow season ends as our fifth least snowy on record. Falling off the list will be the 1994-1995 season with 33.7 inches. That season was our tenth least snowy on record. Below is a list of the top ten seasons with the least amount of snow at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio.

Top ten snowfall seasons with the lowest total snow at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County. The 2022-2023 season is the fifth least snowy on record.

Could next winter be another low-snow winter?

It is still too soon to hone in on a winter forecast for the upcoming 2023-2024 winter season. We are currently watching a developing El Niño event unfold in the Pacific Ocean. The strength of El Niño can play a role in either a colder and potentially snowier winter or another dry and warm season. You can read more about how an El Niño influenced 2023-2024 winter season is likely and the potential impacts that would have on the Youngstown area winter season at this link.