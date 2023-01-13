(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.

Temperatures milder so far

As of today, our highest high temperature this winter and lowest low temperature came within the same seven-day stretch. The highest high temperature was a spike to 63° degrees on December 30. One week earlier was the arrival of the major arctic blast, bringing our lowest low of the meteorological winter season at -5° on December 23. An interesting tidbit about both of these is that both were records on the date they happened.

Highest high temperature and lowest low temperature since the start of meteorological winter on December 1st.

As of January 12, the average temperature for the winter season comes in at 34.4°. The average temperature comes in at the 15th warmest on record at this point in the season. An interesting comparison is last year at this same point in the meteorological winter season, it was the 6th warmest on record. The average temperature last winter was 35.5° at this point.

Average temperature since the start of meteorological winter on December 1st. As of January 12th, it is our 15th warmest meteorological winter to this point in the season.

Rainfall slightly lower than normal

There has been 4.10″ of rain measured at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport since meteorological winter began December 1. That is 0.35″ below normal. We currently rank the 40th wettest meteorological winter at this point in the season.

Rainfall since the start of meteorological winter on December 1st.

Snowfall ranking well below normal

As you’ve certainly noticed, we haven’t had a whole lot of snow since meteorological winter began Dec. 1. In fact, the majority of the snowfall we’ve measured fell on one single day.

The snowfall in December didn’t add up to much, but the snowiest day certainly was a memorable one. Total snow for December 2022 measured 5.4″. That is 9.4″ below normal, and it was our 16th least snowy December on record. The majority of the snowfall fell as the Christmas Weekend arctic blast arrived, totaling 4.3″ of snow on December 23.

December 2022 snowfall stats

As the calendar flipped to 2023, the void in snow continued. January total snowfall as of the 12th of the month has only measured to 0.5″. We are 6.9″ below normal to this point in the month. It would be our least snowy January on record if the month ended today. We still have 19 days to go and would have to receive 4.7″ or greater to keep January 2023 off the list of the top ten least snowfall in the January list.

January 2023 snowfall stats as of January 12th

The ten least snowy January records. With 19 days to go, we need another 4.7″ to keep January 2023 off this list

Total snowfall since December 1 comes in at 5.9″, a whopping 16.3″ below normal to this point in meteorological winter. To keep the 2022-2023 meteorological winter season out of the top ten list for least snowfall, we need 17.9″ of snow by February 28.

Total snowfall since the start of meteorological winter on December 1st to January 12th, 2023

When you factor in snowfall that fell before meteorological winter began, total snowfall for the season measures 9.2″, below normal by 18.2″. To keep the entire 2022-2023 snowfall season out of the top ten list for least snowfall, we need another 24.5″ before the warm weather arrives.