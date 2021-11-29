2021 could become a top 10 snowiest November overnight

The top ten snowiest Novembers could have a new year added to it overnight

It may be hard to believe, but November 2021 has been above normal in snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Reginal airport. As of this Monday evening, the numbers are adding up to 8.6 inches for the month of snowfall.

More snow is on the way through early Tuesday morning. This should push 2021 into the top 10 list for snowiest Novembers on record.

Some spots have not picked up as much snow as the airport this month, while others may have more. With lake effect snows, the totals will change quickly within a short distance.

Measured snowfall at the airport this month:

Nov. 13 = 0.1″

Nov. 14 = 2.7″

Nov. 15 = 0.6″

Nov. 19 = 0.1″

Nov. 23 = 0.2″

Nov. 26 = 0.4″

Nov. 27 = 1.7″

Nov. 28 = 2.8″

Nov. 29 = ?

Nov. 30 = ?

Total = 8.6″

Below is the list of top 10 snowiest Novembers:

1. 1950 =30.6″

2. 1971 =20.1″

3. 2008 =17.3″

4. 1951 =12.9″

5. 2013 =12.9″

6. 1967 =12.7″

7. 1949 =12.2″

8. 2014 =11.6″

9. 1953 =10.9″

10. 1958 = 9.1″