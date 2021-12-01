2021 Atlantic Hurricane season was the third most active on record

A total of 21 named storms put the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season in the record books

November 30 marks the official end of hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin.

The season ends with 21 total named storms, making it the 3rd most active hurricane season (in terms of total named storms). This season had 7 hurricanes, 4 major hurricanes.

5 storms experienced rapid intensification. 8 storms made landfall in the U.S.A.

This is the 6th consecutive above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The average number of named storms in a season is 14 when comparing to years since 1991.