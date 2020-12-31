2020 ends dry – 2021 starts with a Wintry mix

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 23
FRIDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (100%)
High: 37 (Rising through Evening)
FRIDAY NIGHT: Warming temperatures. Rain showers. (100%)
Low: 37 (Rising)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few showers early. (20%AM)
High: 43 (Falling) Low: 40 (early)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 33
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20% AM)
High: 39 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 32