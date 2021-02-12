2 big storms in our forecast — See what they will bring

This weekend will feature below normal temperatures and a chance for light snow showers or flurries. Snow showers will return to the forecast Saturday into Saturday night. Accumulation is expected to be light.

The next storm will push snow in our direction into Sunday night and Monday. Snow showers are expected through Monday with heavy snow expected into Monday night. Snow will continue into Tuesday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow into the early part of the week with more than 5 inches. It will need to be watched as the track and timing of the system will enhance, or decrease, the amount of snow we see.

We will get a break between storm systems on Wednesday. Colder temperatures will return through the middle of the week.

Another storm will develop into Thursday with more snow and a chance for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.