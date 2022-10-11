(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year.

Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.

The 7-day forecast currently has the chance for rain mixing with snow in it as early as late Monday night and into Tuesday of next week.

The cold air will pour in over the warmer great lakes to produce lake effect rain and snow showers.

Right now, it is far too early to forecast accumulating snow as the pattern could shift with this being more than five days away.

Current forecast confidence is increasing that the colder air will move in resulting in the threat of the first snowflakes of the season. Rain showers will try to mix to snow as the cold air moves in.

We have experienced lake effect multiple times this season, but it has been too warm to snow. Next week, will feature colder air which will produce snowflakes and snow showers off of Lake Erie and Lake Huron.

It is just the start of the colder season across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

When was the earliest recorded snowfall?

The earliest “first” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was on Oct. 2 in 2003.

We have not received measurable snowfall before this date with only a trace recorded eight times in September throughout recorded history.

If you were wondering how late the latest “first” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was, it was on Dec. 11 in 1995.

There are only two days during the month of October that do not have at least a trace of snowfall recorded during the month in Youngstown, Ohio. The 5th and the 14th both show up with 0.0″ in snowfall through recorded history.

The rest of the month has at least a trace of snow, or greater, each day.

The day that currently holds the record for highest amount of snow on an October day is Oct. 31, 1993. That day, 5.1 inches of snow fell!