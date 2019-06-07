Weather

Fair

New Castle

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
55°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 56°

Saturday

74° / 64°
PM Rain
PM Rain 90% 74° 64°

Sunday

76° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 76° 64°

Monday

77° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 75° 60°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 61°

Thursday

77° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
61°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°
More Weather
More Weather

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Text Alerts Sign up

Poland

Sponsored By: The Lake Club Sponsored By: The Lake Club

Sebring

Sponsored By: Copeland Oaks Retirement Campus Sponsored By: Copeland Oaks Retirement Campus

Sharon

Sponsored By: The Winner Sponsored By: The Winner

Vienna

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Sponsored By: Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

Warren

Sponsored By: Huntington Bank Sponsored By: Huntington Bank

Youngstown

Sponsored By: Sponsored By: Huntington Bank

7-11 Camera East of I-680

I-80 at SR-46

I-80 at Loganway Ave

I-80 at SR-193