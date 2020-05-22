Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
Elections
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Police get conflicting stories about what led to crash, injuries on Youngstown’s east side
Top Stories
Canfield School Board picks next superintendent
Top Stories
Amazon employee who worked at Ohio fulfillment center dies after testing positive for COVID-19
You call the plays! Browns auctioning off preseason play-calling duties for COVID-19 relief
Canfield Fairgrounds to host Fair Food Extravaganza
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 866 new cases, 115 new deaths
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Community
Restaurant carryout and delivery
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.
Weather for kids quiz #4
Trending on WKBN.com
SCI Mercer corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate, smuggling drugs in
Weather
Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
Police get conflicting stories about what led to crash, injuries on Youngstown’s east side
Kent State University reveals guidelines for planned reopening