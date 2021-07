Canfield, Ohio Weather & 7 Day Forecast Hourly Forecast

Canfield, Ohio is a city in Canfield Township – Mahoning County – a suburb ten miles southwest of Youngstown, Ohio.

The Canfield Fairgrounds is a 353-acre plot of land in Canfield, Ohio that hosts the week-long Canfield Fair around Labor Day weekend – the largest county fair in the state of Ohio. Additionally, the grounds host several events throughout the year, such as dog shows, fireworks, 5k runs, hayrides, and other community events.