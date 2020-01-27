Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Austintown School District employee on administrative leave after facing theft charges
Top Stories
Trade winds blowing: Pirates deal Starling Marte to Arizona
Top Stories
Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway
PennDOT announces job fairs throughout northwest region
Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study from CDC says
Done deal: Bo Pelini leaving YSU to become LSU defensive coordinator
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Boardman
Sponsored by:
Groover Roofing & Siding
Trending on WKBN.com
Austintown School District employee on administrative leave after facing theft charges
Done deal: Bo Pelini leaving YSU to become LSU defensive coordinator
Body found in vehicle in Youngstown
Police identify victim in fatal shooting near Warren apartment complex
Weather