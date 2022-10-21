YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – The Youngstown Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Emmanuel Charles Summers was last seen scene about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 leaving his home on Wirt Street. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and tan boots. Since then, neither family nor friends have had any contact with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-742-8929 or Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer at 330-742-8237 or by email at sgtfulmer@youngstownohio.gov.