YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Terryonne Rushton, 18, of Ferndale Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were also booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on weapons charges.

Police pulled over a car Rushton was driving about 3:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue for an illegal turn. Reports said the car smelled like marijuana, and Rushton admitted that he and his friends had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

When police asked Rushton to get out of the car because the marijuana smell gave them probable cause to search it, Rushton refused until an officer reached through the open window and opened the door.

Inside the car, police found loaded 9mm handguns under both front seats and a loaded 9mm handgun in the back seat, reports said.

Reports said Rushton is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior drug conviction.