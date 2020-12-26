Youngstown police search for missing mother

Family members who said they were unable to contact their mother, Shalena Clark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are searching for a mother whose family members have been unable to contact her since early Friday morning.

Police were conducting a welfare check on 500 Pasadena Ave. They met family members who said they have been unable to contact their mother, Shalena Clark, who was last seen just after midnight Friday.

Family members say Clark was walking home from a friend’s house on the 700 block of E. Laclede Drive.

The family also stated Clark is currently being treated for a medical condition that puts her at risk if she does not receive her treatment.

Youngstown police is requesting if anyone has any information about Clark’s location to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8950 or 330-747-7911